Danny Röhl has ambitious plans for Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday will seek to add big impact players to their squad in the January transfer window as they look to elevate the second half of their season to the next level. The Owls currently sit 13th in the Championship table, closer to the play-off places than the bottom three in terms of points, and are looking to build momentum heading into Sunday’s trip to Derby County.

An EFL registration embargo placed on Wednesday was lifted earlier this month, meaning the club are free to go about their business when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is keen to make big moves, with his focus placed on players of the profile of Shea Charles and James Beadle; young, Premier League talents on loan.

“I was convinced we would find a solution to the problem and it would be quick but it now gives us the base to do something in January,” Röhl told The Star. “If we did not do that then we would have no chance. We look forward now, let’s see. I have spoken before about what we need. It is not about signing players for the squad, we must sign impact players, different players. This is what we have to try.”

Asked whether a budget had been discussed or whether the club would be looking solely into the loans market, Röhl grinned and said: “Let’s see what we can do.”

The success of Charles in particular has been praised by many, the midfielder gaining plenty of game experience and earning rave reviews for his performances. It’s hoped the template set by the on-loan Southampton man can be used to tempt top tier sides into trusting Röhl and his coaching staff with the development of their brightest young stars. It’s players of extra quality that can make the difference in the sort of close games Wednesday have been party to in recent weeks.

“Of course, this is a big, big part,” he said. “I said this in the summer that we need such a player from the Premier League clubs to improve the squad. It’s not always just about convincing the players, you need the full package to look at. To get players from the Premier League clubs would increase our level.

“To get these close games on your side you need some high end quality in these phases of the game and this is what we need to work on. We will do this in the next weeks and then we will see what we can do.”