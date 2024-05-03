Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Germany, the four-time World Cup winners, blessed with generational talents called Neuer and Gundogan and Sane and Müller, were in danger of crashing out of the Qatar tournament at the Qatar World Cup group stages with red faces. They’d beaten Costa Rica 4-2, a more-than-laboured win secured by two late goals. After a shock defeat to Japan in the opening round and a draw with the Spaniards, it was assumed Germany would prevail in the end as long they beat Costa Rica; Spain would surely achieve at least a draw with Japan?

The superstars stared up at screens for the latest word with Japan 2-1 up. The minutes ticked down. And then a slap of finality. Japan won to top the group. Spain had a greater goal difference. Germany were out.

Among those heartbroken was a fresh-faced assistant to Hansi Flick, whose reign as German boss would extend less than a year beyond that final whistle. Danny Röhl is hoping for no repeat at Sunderland this weekend. And it’s a different kettle of spuds in that fate is in Wednesday’s own hands with only a point needed for mathematical safety.

"We knew before the game what we had to do, but we also had to look to the other pitch and in the last five or six minutes or so we got the result and we knew we had no chance to go to the next round," Röhl recalled on his Qatar heartbreak. "This feeling is not nice.

“It is difficult because you know you achieve what you want but it is still not enough. Now (with Wednesday) is the big chance for us. If we do our job and we do our own work then it doesn't matter what happens. With the mindset we go into the game, but of course is something happens in our game then we have to look maybe to change something. I believe we will do everything to make sure we do not come to that point on Saturday.”

Throughout the last few months, as it has been become clear his side were locked in an intense relegation battle, Röhl has sought to distance himself on matchdays from the goings-on elsewhere. He has preferred to wait until back in the changing room to discover the fates of those equally embroiled.

It’s a policy that won’t change on Wearside - until the break.

“Until half-time we will not look to the other results,” he said. “Of course maybe then there is a moment where you have to look because this is part of our job. I know it's difficult, but the good thing is that really we create this opportunity and that it is not necessary to look to other pitches when we do our own work.

"We should just look to how we win. We are not thinking about not winning, I have one picture in my mind, celebrating with my arms up. Our situation changed in the last two weeks (after victory at Blackburn Rovers lifted them out of the relegation zone), we were behind, now we are in front, it is not just one point ahead but three points.

"But my players see the job is not done and this was the direction after the West Brom game. Even though the crowd were celebrating and we were saying goodbye, we need one more point and it gives me a good feeling.