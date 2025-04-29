Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl is hoping to see Sheffield Wednesday finish on a high as they head over to Watford this coming weekend.

The Owls take on the Hornets in the final game of the 2024/25 campaign knowing that their final league position won’t be changing too much. However they can still move depending on how things go at Vicarage Road and elsewhere on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday could overtake Swansea City if they’re victorious and the Swans lose, however there would also need to be a four-goal swing in the Owls’ favour given their inferior goal difference. Meanwhile, if things don’t go their way then they could drop down to 14th place. Their opponents are in a similar position, but can only finish as high as 12th, but as low as 16th.

Speaking ahead of the game, Röhl talked of the progress that has been made over the last year, with the club going from relegation battlers to comfortably midtable - but he admits that he still wants to end the season well.

“We have one more week, one more game and we have to finish the season well,” he told the club’s website. “It has been my first full season as a manager, it is tough in the Championship, you have to deliver every week and sometimes every three days.

“All in all, I am very proud of my team. It’s been a long, long season and when we play at Watford on Saturday that will make it around 50 games, which is a lot to play... We should try to keep minimum this position (12th) and maybe, with a little bit of luck, we can make one more step up and that would be fantastic.

“But if we finish 12th then I think it is a huge step from 24th position where we were last season to 12th position. It will not be an easy one, I think Watford will also try to have a good goodbye in front of the home crowd but this is a game we want to enjoy, play our football, with intensity, have good patterns and end the season well.”

A win would take the Owls to 60 points, a tally they’ve not reached in the Championship since the 2018/19 season. Though play-offs weren’t possible, it’s certainly another step forwards. Now the wait is on to see what happens over the summer.