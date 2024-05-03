Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday have given themselves a monumental chance of retaining their Championship status after what has been a titanic battle to come back from their worst-ever start to a league season.

They head to Sunderland this weekend needing just a point to secure safety, though even defeat will be enough if either Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle fail to win. All talk has suggested the Owls will continue the approach they’ve had since Röhl walked through the door in October and go for all three points.

Whatever happens, attention will very quickly turn to what comes next at Hillsborough, with their German coach having been candid about his need for assurances from owner Dejphon Chansiri that he will be given the tools to take the club to the next level. With a raft of existing players entering the final weeks of their contracts, there will be plenty to sort out.

Wednesday’s squad is likely set for big changes and Röhl has made clear he wants to do his incoming business early to give the club the best possible chance of a full and proper pre-season. It begs the question of whether they could make an early swoop for the likes of Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo, both of whom have impressed on loan in the second half of the campaign with the Owls and who could well be available.

Poveda’s contract with Leeds United is coming to an end, while Ugbo’s parent club Troyes sit in the relegation zone of France’s second division with three matches remaining. The Canada international is believed to be under contract with the club until 2026.

Asked whether he expects Wednesday to make an attempt to sign either - or both - of the popular loanees, Röhl said: “We know these players and that they gave us quality in the second leg (half of the season). We know Ian when he played, he has a good impact, Ike Ugbo has scored for us.