Danny Röhl's 'open conversations' ahead of potential exits at Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Röhl says that he tries to have open conversations with his Sheffield Wednesday players to try and gauge where things are at for them.

With the January transfer window around the corner, there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes as the Owls look to bolster their ranks further once it opens up - but there is also the potential for a departure or two from Middlewood Road given the lack of game time for some of the senior players.

Loan moves for the likes of Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo may be par for the course as they continue their development by playing men’s football in the second half of the campaign, but discussions will be had with regards to the more senior players in the squad to find out whether it may be best for all parties if they were to move on.

“It’s part of the process,” Röhl explained last week. “You will have some players who don’t play in the next weeks too much, or haven’t played in the past too much, and feel like they want to play more…. I think there was this last season as well, and I try to give them an honest picture of where they are at the moment, we’ll sit together and if they have the feeling that they want to change something - and we think it is right - then lets see what is possible.

“Sometimes players are also too emotional, they might think their career is done here after not getting in two match day squads, and I think this is also not right. Obviously we’ll look, we’ll speak, and we’ll try to do the best for the team.

“I also understand the human side, there are some players who are maybe at a point in their careers where they have two or three years more and want to play, and they want to be secure for the future… But the good thing is that I try to be honest, we try to have open conversations.”

Injuries, suspensions and the like will come as the season goes on - which is something that Röhl will be wary of regarding his squad size - however plenty could rely on what he manages to bring in as much as who may want to leave.