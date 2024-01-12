Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The Owls are making excellent headway in their quest to win-out in the Championship survival race and are keen to welcome new players into the club as they seek to give themselves a further boost. There has been a strong focus on getting players out of the door, also, with two having made way to bring James Beadle and Ike Ugbo in so far.

The club are understood to be exploring the possibility of ending the contract of injured Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick, while The Star understands there to be immediate interest in forwards Michael Smith and Lee Gregory. Enquiries around the availability of Smith on a free transfer or loan basis have been rebuffed as things stand, but speaking on Thursday, Röhl revealed the club have received offers for unnamed payers that he considers to be 'good'.

"There are offers for our players," he said. "You can see some players attract good offers because other clubs see how our improvement is and this is a good signal for us. The players in the past were maybe not on this level and now they are. It is good. We will change our squad in the next weeks for sure because as you bring players in it is not possible to play every player at the same time, you will have some movement."

Röhl has praised the likes of Liam Palmer and Gregory in recent weeks for their approach to time out of the team, citing a high level of professionalism within the squad. It is this attitude he wishes to instil in all aspects of the club, including with the prospect of transfer moves. There'll be no background deals or secret meetings, he suggested, with players consulted every step of the way.