Danny Röhl: Sheffield Wednesday seek long deal to secure future of in-demand manager

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:40 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are looking to hand Danny Röhl a lengthy contract as reward for his excellent work since joining the club.

The German, who oversaw the Owls’ great escape in 2023/24, is a man in demand as clubs both domestically and overseas consider their options ahead of the upcoming campaign, however The Star has previously reported that both he and the club are keen to strike a deal that would see him remain at Hillsborough.

Röhl’s efforts saw Wednesday overcome the division’s worst ever start to ultimately finish 20th, and he has since gone on to receive many plaudits for his work, as well as being invited to be part of ITV’s panel for this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

As previously reported by this publication, it’s thought that the Owls boss and Dejphon Chansiri, who have been locked in talks this week, are getting close to finalising a new contract for the 35-year-old – and there is some long-term thinking going into it.

It’s understood that the current deal on the table could see Röhl remain at S6 until 2027, an extension of two years on top of the year he has remaining on his current deal, and if it gets done then it’s certainly something that would be met with great happiness by the Wednesday faithful.

The club remain locked in conversations with a number of players over new contracts – they offered fresh terms to seven that will become free agents in July – and if the manager were to commit then it will also increase the chances of getting deals done for any who may be considering their options elsewhere.

