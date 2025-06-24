German Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig, have confirmed their new manager after being linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl previously.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leipzig are one of many clubs both in Germany and here in the UK that been credited with interest in the Owls boss in recent months, with Die Roten Bullen of particular interest given his upbringing in the Red Bull stable - and many years in various roles in Leipzig previously.

Now, though, it has been revealed that Ole Werner, whose Werder Bremen faced Röhl’s Owls in preseason a year ago, has been appointed as the new man at the helm, penning a deal until 2027 following the decision to part ways with Marco Rose back in March. Zsolt Low was in situ for the remainder of the 2024/25 season as they hunted for a replacement, but now they have their man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB Leipzig were linked with Danny Röhl

Marcel Schäfer, Managing Director for Sport, said, "Ole is a young, up-and-coming and highly ambitious head coach who will take the next step in his development with us. We've been following his progress closely for quite some time and are delighted that he's chosen to join RB Leipzig. Ole has a clear footballing philosophy, which he successfully implemented during his time in Kiel and Bremen.

“He likes to play structured possession-based football, encourages quick transitions after winning the ball, while he also wants his teams to be strong pressers, tactically flexible and to play in a bold, committed and combative manner. Particularly during his most recent spell in Bremen, Ole continuously developed both the team and himself. We're convinced that he's ready for the next step and are very much looking forward to working with him to push ahead with our squad planning. Together, we will work hard from the very first day of pre-season to get RB Leipzig back on track.”

Questions marks remain over the future of Röhl given that he’s made no secret of his ambitions and the fact that chaos is currently unfolding at Hillsborough under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri... The players, many of whom haven’t been paid, are due back for preseason testing this week, and it remains to be seen whether their manager will be there or not.