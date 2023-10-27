Danny Röhl spoke philosophically about the error that seemed to push Sheffield Wednesday’s midweek fixture at Plymouth Argyle out of reach.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls dominated much of the first half of the clash at Home Park before they were twice suckerpunched on the verge of half-time; first in the form of a classy free-kick by Mustapha Bundu and then as Pol Valentin gifted the ball to Morgan Whittaker, who made it 2-0.

Substitute Ryan Hardie magged a third for Plymouth before Wednesday were sent home with scant consolation for a much-improved performance as their search for a win this season enters a 16th competitive fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Valentin miss-pass, which was designed for Dominic Iorfa, Röhl said: “It happens sometimes. “We are humans, our players are humans and sometimes it happens that there are mistakes. You have to put them to the side and believe in what we want to do. And we will do that.

“The 25 minutes showed that we are ready and that everybody knows what we have to do. From then we lost our match plan and this can be normal. We are trying to build up to something and we can fall back into the old principles - this is what we have to improve.”

Wednesday are the lowest scorers in the Championship with five - QPR (nine) are the only other side yet to achieve double figures. Asked whether he believes his side have the untapped firepower to remain in the Championship, He said: “We have to do it and to try it again and again. We need to be able to create two, three, four chances. It’s hard work on the pitch, we need more chances at the moment but we can do this.