Improvements made at Sheffield Wednesday since Danny Röhl's arrival at the club has given them a fighting chance of Championship survival - but help is needed before the month is out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's the view of the Owls boss himself after watching his side lose a tightly-fought game with promotion-chasing Coventry City thanks in part to a moment of individual brilliance from Sky Blues man Ben Sheaf that opened the scoring and turned the clash in the visitors' favour.

It is the addition of players who can offer those moments of brilliance that can make a major difference for Wednesday, Röhl admitted. Hard work and commitment has dragged the Owls up from being a side seemingly destined for bottom spot in the early weeks of the campaign to one with every chance of retaining their place in the division. It's a task many onlookers feel rests on the work they're able to do in bringing quality into the squad in vital areas in before the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German boss has spoken honestly of a frustrating fortnight in terms of off-field issues at S6, with two transfer deals falling through at a late stage and the side having had to train away from their Middlewood Road base due to inclement weather. Speaking to The Star in the moments after their Coventry defeat, Röhl made no bones of the fact they are looking to bring in players capable of turning matches.

"We have shown we can win as a team," he said. "But some teams have some players that can win almost alone, they can decide games with individual movements. These are the moments we are looking for but it is always about the team. Until the last 10 or 12 games we have done well as a team, but I know this was at a high, high level on our side, always playing at 100 per cent and more. It means a lot, coming to some games after you have invested 100 per cent and you do not have enough.

"Maybe we will bring in some players that have some of what we need. It is always good to have players who can help you in that situation, for sure, it is important to have the mentality as a team. It is important that we bring some players that can help us individually."

This window is Röhl's first as a manager and he admitted he is on something of a voyage of discovery in terms of the disappointments that can be dealt and the virtue of patience. But he has made no backward step on how vital further transfer dealings are to their survival bid, with a handful of positions requiring strengthening. A priority comes up front, where Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth was understood to have been close to completing a loan deal to join the Owls before Austrian side Sturm Graz swooped to take him instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is always a challenge," he told BBC Sheffield. "We are in a situation, we have to convince the player, you have the chance to take something and the chance is open and then the next minute the chance is closed, it is always about timing. This is what we are trying to do, it is not easy, the last weeks I have felt it. You can do a list, you can have a clear idea of what we want but it is not always your wish. You must have the solution for these things. I will try this with the club and we will hopefully get the players that we want.

"We invest a lot from my side. We have turned the mindset at the club, we go into a game and even last week we went to Southampton with the mindset to take something. We have do everything we can do, and it is also about having the players that can decide the game sometimes alone. We are looking forward but it is about having a good team performance.