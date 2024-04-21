Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A televised Sunday clash saw the Owls win out at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson and a calamity own goal from Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears. Nearly 7,400 Wednesday fans roared their side to a victory that takes them out of the Championship relegation zone for the first time since August.

Röhl had to use two of his substitutes earlier than he might have liked when two defenders - Michael Ihiekwe and his replacement Bambo Diaby - both had to leave the clash through injury. Ihiekwe appeared to have a leg problem, while Diaby trudged off holding his face with a great deal of blood on his shirt. Dominic Iorfa finished the game at centre-half.

Asked for an update on his injured players, the Wednesday boss said he wasn’t able to provide information on their condition but did reveal that the squad would take advantage of an earlier kick-off time in Lancashire to head back to base and begin their warm-down and look onto preparations for next weekend’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion.