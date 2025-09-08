Danny Röhl has revealed the turning point in his time at Sheffield Wednesday, the point where he felt like he had to make a decision on his future.

Röhl left the Owls this summer after what felt like months of back and forth, with Henrik Pedersen being chosen as the man to try and take the team forward after what was a pretty catastrophic few months at the club.

The German achieved a miracle great escape in his first campaign in England before securing a midtable finish in the season that followed, but things turned sour towards the end of his second tier as he fell out with owner, Dejphon Chansiri, and the club fell into chaos amid increasingly concerning financial problems.

For the 36-year-old, he says there came a point where it became untenable, after which his exit became almost guaranteed. It may have taken a few months, but after a brief return after missing the first two weeks of preseason, he got his wish to leave.

“It was around the Hull game, where we lost to a very late goal,” he said in an interview with The Times. “We couldn’t pay the salaries and wages, the communication was not what I expected and there were all the small things. I fought myself, and asked myself: ‘What could happen in the summer? Do I have the conviction we can make the next step?’“ I tried to speak with the club, to see if there was a dialogue, and when there wasn’t I had to take a decision.”

But Röhl insists that there was never a downing of tools from him, saying, “Just a small example. We played at Plymouth on Saturday and Norwich on Tuesday and I worked on Monday over the whole night. I didn’t sleep, to prepare for Norwich. If someone speaks about my attitude, that something changed, it’s completely wrong... What changed in the second half of the season was not me but the mood at the club.”

The German is now on the hunt for his next challenge, wherever that may be, though the Times piece suggests that ‘ideally his next club would be in Germany or England’. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, and whether he ends up back at Hillsborough in the opposition dugout in the future.

