Smiling Danny Röhl offers update on Sheffield Wednesday free agent search
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls left space in their 25-man EFL squad registration list in order to allow themselves the possibility of adding fresh faces to their changing room beyond the closure of the transfer window, which came last week. The club are known to have been looking in less traditional market for possible additions, with contracts in leagues such as the MLS having ended as recently as last month offering the possibility of bringing players in not as far behind in match fitness as some in Europe.
With the corners of his mouth twitching when the topic of free agents was raised following Wednesday's Championship win over Birmingham City on Friday night, Röhl described the difficulty in finding out-of-contract players he and his recruitment team felt could come in to make a major impact on the side - but fell a long way from ruling out the possibility.
He said: "I smile because I think when we speak about free agents, you know what it means, maybe we will find someone but honestly it is hard to find three or four players who can have that impact. We are looking for this, if there is someone, we have the space, but for me at the moment it is important I have the group together here. There are other guys who fight, fight, fight for me and themselves and for the club. They fight for each other in difficult situations and we have to appreciate this as well."