Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday sit second-bottom of the second tier on 44 points. Three remaining matches include trips to Blackburn Rovers - where they will be roared on by a whopping 7,400 away fans - and a last-day clash at Sunderland, with the small matter of play-off hunting West Bromwich Albion in between.

Last midweek, following the Owls’ dramatic comeback draw against Norwich City, every result seemed to go Wednesday’s way elsewhere. But as Danny Röhl’s side saw their 1-0 lead slip to a draw against Stoke City, wins for fellow strugglers Blackburn, Birmingham and Swansea served as a kick in the teeth in what is proving to be a ‘crazy’ run-in at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl, a touch deflated in his post-match press conference but defiantly promising to bounce back from any disappointment this week, has been quick to speak of Wednesday’s ability to come back from setbacks throughout the season. And he’s in full belief that they can take nine from a possible nine.

“Today it is hard,” the German coach told The Star. “Nobody here, today, wants to hear something in this direction. But it is my job. Today I am disappointed for the players but we will lift ourselves next week, we have that chance, three matchdays to go. There are nine points and we can take them.

“We will get no help from anybody else. It is our performance, there are crazy results, you look at the teams in the table and the matchdays. But no, forget it. We focus only on ourselves, we have to be mentally strong and keep going.”

Blackburn’s shock win at Leeds United was played-out pre-match on Sky television. Röhl insists he was unaware of other results during their Stoke draw, only realising the landscape of the weekend once he was off the field. As the season pulls to its close, it’s an approach he may change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad