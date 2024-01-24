One of Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday selection calls has already been confirmed ahead of Coventry City clash
It could well be that Danny Röhl seeks to rotate his Sheffield Wednesday squad for the visit of Coventry City in the FA Cup on Friday evening - or he could go full-throttle in order to end a run of defeats at two.
The German went strong in a 4-0 win over Cardiff City in the third round but rested star men in need of a rest after a manic festive fixture schedule took its toll on the Owls squad. A cup outing provides another chance to shuffle the pack just six days on from the Sky Blues' last trip to S6 - a tight 2-1 win for the away side.
One selection decision that has already been confirmed is between the sticks, with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle cup-tied thanks to his second round effort in a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town for his then-club Oxford United. Beadle made his Owls debut in Saturday's defeat to Coventry. The ruling means Cameron Dawson will take back the gloves for his 21st appearance of the season.
Speaking to The Star, Röhl confirmed Dawson's place in Friday evening's line-up and suggested the opportunity to take a closer look at both goalkeepers in back-to-back matches will offer him the chance to make a firmer decision on who steps into the role going forward.
Beadle showed himself to be a confident, 'ball playing' goalkeeper in his debut outing, welcoming opposition attackers onto him before moving the ball on. Röhl express his satisfaction with the 19-year-old's performance and speaking to The Star sought to explain the technical benefits of having a goalkeeper able to perform such a role.
"It makes things always difficult for the opponent," he said. "If you have a goalkeeper who is calm on the ball, it means as an opponent you have to invest the press of one of your players and that means somewhere else on the pitch a space is left open. James made some good decisions today, when you look to the pitch it was not easy to play on but it was a good step from him. The next game is in the cup and Cameron is back in the goal, at that point I will decide who is number one."