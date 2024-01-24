The German went strong in a 4-0 win over Cardiff City in the third round but rested star men in need of a rest after a manic festive fixture schedule took its toll on the Owls squad. A cup outing provides another chance to shuffle the pack just six days on from the Sky Blues' last trip to S6 - a tight 2-1 win for the away side.

One selection decision that has already been confirmed is between the sticks, with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle cup-tied thanks to his second round effort in a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town for his then-club Oxford United. Beadle made his Owls debut in Saturday's defeat to Coventry. The ruling means Cameron Dawson will take back the gloves for his 21st appearance of the season.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl confirmed Dawson's place in Friday evening's line-up and suggested the opportunity to take a closer look at both goalkeepers in back-to-back matches will offer him the chance to make a firmer decision on who steps into the role going forward.

Beadle showed himself to be a confident, 'ball playing' goalkeeper in his debut outing, welcoming opposition attackers onto him before moving the ball on. Röhl express his satisfaction with the 19-year-old's performance and speaking to The Star sought to explain the technical benefits of having a goalkeeper able to perform such a role.