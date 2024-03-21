Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Röhl spoke glowingly of the facilities on show at Ipswich Town in the moments after their 6-0 drubbing in Suffolk over the weekend, encouraging the club to follow the example of their former League One counterparts by saying: "I’m honest, if we want to go in this direction and dream for more then we have to create exactly all the things that we saw today."

The German coach has spoken of short-term and longer-term goals at the club and has hinted at discussions to take place in the coming months with regard to what Wednesday can improve on and off the field on a range of matters. A shift in playing style has been overseen in his short time at Hillsborough and at Portman Road Röhl gave an insight into what further strides can be made to facilitate the ultimate ambitions of the club.

"I first think of the team," he told The Star. "They are building up a team and this it's not just about building a team up last summer, it is over a long period and step-by step with good players. They have a good manager with a clear identity of how he wants to play. Then you look at the changing rooms, the pitch. These are all normal things, they should be normal. I see here a place (at Ipswich) where they can go to the Premier League."

He'd earlier said: "They’re doing well for some years now, they’re building up something, and we can always learn from other clubs - this is what we have to do if we want to come back higher and higher… The first big goal this season, though, is to stay in this league, and this is a tough one."

Wednesday are in the midst of a two-week break owing to international fixtures this weekend, with their next fixture arriving in the form of Swansea City at Hillsborough on Easter Friday. Asked whether it was he felt it was a good or bad thing that his side had such a long time until their next fixture after their 6-0 defeat at Portman Road, Röhl made clear he'd have preferred the chance to bounce back sooner - and suggested the onus is now on his side to bounce back in gentler fixtures than those against title-chasing Leeds United and Ipswich Town.