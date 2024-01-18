Danny Röhl draws battle lines on key position as pair wrestle for Sheffield Wednesday spot
The owner of the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping position could well change week-on-week depending on how those vying for position perform on a day-to-day basis.
That's the suggestion of Owls manager Danny Röhl, who speaking after Cameron Dawson kept his place between the sticks in their last outing at Southampton despite the arrival of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle last week.
Beadle is a highly-rated England youth international and was enjoying a successful loan stint with League One Oxford United before it was terminated to facilitate his switch to S6 and a reunion with his former Seagulls coach Sal Bibbo.
With AC Milan loanee Devis Vasquez looking increasingly likely to head back to his parent club in the coming days, it'll between Beadle and Dawson - who has played every minute under Röhl - to battle it out. Asked about the fight for the keeper's jersey, the German coach seemed to 'call on' a scrap for performance between the two. He has spoken a number of times about the desire to instil a 'high performance culture' at Hillsborough and has stressed that extends into the goalkeeping department every bit as much as it does outfield.
"Cameron showed in the last games that he was ready and he performed well," Röhl told The Star. "I said this to my players, it's all about performance in the training and in the games. I will decide every game view, this is my job as a manager. These are the reasons he played at Southampton and now we will see in the week how things are with the position again."
The Owls welcome Coventry City to S6 on Saturday before the same opposition return to the same ground six days later for an FA Cup fourth round clash. Having already represented Oxford in the FA Cup, Beadle will be ineligible next weekend.