The owner of the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping position could well change week-on-week depending on how those vying for position perform on a day-to-day basis.

That's the suggestion of Owls manager Danny Röhl, who speaking after Cameron Dawson kept his place between the sticks in their last outing at Southampton despite the arrival of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle last week.

Beadle is a highly-rated England youth international and was enjoying a successful loan stint with League One Oxford United before it was terminated to facilitate his switch to S6 and a reunion with his former Seagulls coach Sal Bibbo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With AC Milan loanee Devis Vasquez looking increasingly likely to head back to his parent club in the coming days, it'll between Beadle and Dawson - who has played every minute under Röhl - to battle it out. Asked about the fight for the keeper's jersey, the German coach seemed to 'call on' a scrap for performance between the two. He has spoken a number of times about the desire to instil a 'high performance culture' at Hillsborough and has stressed that extends into the goalkeeping department every bit as much as it does outfield.

"Cameron showed in the last games that he was ready and he performed well," Röhl told The Star. "I said this to my players, it's all about performance in the training and in the games. I will decide every game view, this is my job as a manager. These are the reasons he played at Southampton and now we will see in the week how things are with the position again."