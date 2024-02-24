Danny Röhl admits reality that 'everybody knows' in Sheffield Wednesday pep-talk
The Owls welcome midtable Bristol City to Hillsborough this afternoon hoping to build from their last three matches that have seen a haul of six points from a possible nine. The Robins arrive off the back of a disappointing defeat to Wednesday's fellow drop zone dwellers QPR last weekend but with recent memories of a riotous 3-1 win over promotion-battling Southampton last midweek.
The clash is the first of three matches that Wednesday will see as winnable, with a trip to rock bottom South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United to follow, before the welcoming of a Plymouth Argyle side in patchy form themselves. While not getting ahead of the Robins tie, Röhl said that the close proximity of the Millers battle offers an opportunity given travel days will effectively be taken out of the titanic triple-header.
"I will not say that the next three games are home games of course, but they are all in this area which is very helpful," Röhl said. "Hopefully we can go together. When I saw the massive fans after the Millwall game and how my players celebrated the win, it showed a lot of emotion and hopefully we can bring that emotion back to the stadium on Saturday from the beginning starting from the kick-off.
"We must create something on the pitch to bring the energy to the fans and the fans can bring that energy back to the pitch, that would be the transfer from both sides, in both directions and we can keep each other going to get the next result. Everybody knows the next three games are massive for us."