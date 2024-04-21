Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls won at Blackburn Rovers 3-1 to climb out of the bottom three for the first time in 246 days, a remarkable fightback from the club’s worst-ever start to a league season.

Röhl has spoken a number of times about the need for Wednesday to act as ‘hunters’ in their quest to retain their second tier status and though their Ewood Park win took them above the line into 21st place, the task is now to chase Plymouth Argyle a point ahead of them - and then Blackburn a point further on.

“We are still hunters. Now we hunt the next position,” Röhl told The Star refusing to bask in the glory of a fine away win. “This is clear for me, we do not go into the next two games crossing our fingers hoping to do it, no. We will be front foot, we will go again with a clear mindset. We have still not achieved our goals and to do this we must have this mindset. There is no time to switch off, it’s about working hard to take the next position.”

Wednesday made the trip to Lancashire with nearly 7,400 fans in tow. It was a number that came to nearly two-thirds of the attendance on the day and the noise made by the away end outstripped that of the Blackburn supporters all day.

Röhl made no secret of his frustration after last weekend’s draw with Stoke City but made no secret of the need to bounce back. He reported another impressive comeback from his squad; and praised fans for making a monumental different on the day.

“The job is not done, we have two more games to go,” he said. “We worked hard to get out of the zone and in six months we have tried everything to invest. Today we took the opportunity we had in the last four or five weeks, we didn’t, but today we connected our performance with a good result.

“We gave a good reaction and I felt it all week. We trained well, we lifted them on Wednesday immediately were up. We told them ‘Guys, we go forward, it is one point - nothing. We came from nine points, 13 points.’ With this mindset we needed to go and it was a courage performance from my team. We forced two mistakes, we encouraged them to play football how we want to play. It was good togetherness on the pitch and off the pitch with our massive supporters.