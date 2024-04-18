Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls boss saw no reason his side couldn’t rally from the disappointment of a 1-1 draw last weekend to take maximum points from their last three matches - an effort that would surely secure second tier status next season.

Blackburn Rovers stand in Wednesday’s way first, four points ahead of the Owls in 17th place. The match will take place on Sunday, with all other clashes in the relegation shake-up taking place on the Saturday. While it’s a situation that should allow Röhl to tweak his plans accordingly, it’s clear Wednesday will be playing to take all three points.

The Owls will be roared on by over 7,000 travelling supporters in Lancashire.

“This week is special because all the teams play before us, so we will know the results,” Röhl told The Star. “That will show a little bit for me about how we go in that game, but of course, nine points. We can take nine points. That would 53 points, then we will see. At the moment I am not sure if 50 will be enough this season.