Sheffield Wednesday are meandering through to the end of a long and tiring season - and are in danger of diminishing their season of progress. There’s no danger of promotion or relegation, but they must rouse themselves, writes Alex Miller.

It seems a long, long time since Sheffield Wednesday left Carrow Road having pulled off a remarkable comeback that left all around them wondering if, actually, a trademark late season miracle was on the cards once more. Back-to-back wins on the road had put fresh energy into an unlikely play-off bid and the Sheffield derby was next up. There was a tingle of something stirring. Maybe, just maybe.

Less than five weeks later, energy is the last thing you’d associate with the feeling around S6 and the nature of football means the world seems to falling in around them. Even by the admission of manager Danny Röhl, the sense is that some within and many around the club are merely looking to truck on through to the end of the season. A fifth consecutive defeat at Hillsborough levels their worst run of home losses since December 2009 and the stadium is a tired and cumbersome place to be.

All that came across once again in Röhl’s post-match press conference on Saturday. There’s a combination of factors at play here; not least an exhausting, exhilarating, whirlwind 18 months coming to a natural end. There are injuries and tired bodies piled high with niggles and of course there’s that laboured lack of end-of-season jeopardy this club is so foreign to. There’s the routine off-field nonsense of late pay checks and distraction, which cannot be understated.

You can’t help but wonder also how Röhl’s personal situation has had an impact. Since a December approach from Southampton was waved away and the relationship between manager and chairman was played out in public, Wednesday have won just five of 19 matches.

While the fact remains that any club wanting to take him from Wednesday will have to stump up a chunky compensation fee, there’s a clear direction of travel on his future and in speaking publicly about the fact that he will ‘never forget these players’, the hints have been not-so-subtle. With four matches remaining in a season rapidly sliding in the wrong direction, Röhl will want to finish the season strongly for all sorts of reasons, perhaps.

“Maybe it is the full package, everything,” he told The Star on the reasons behind a flailing few weeks. “For me it is the main part that we play for nothing. We were pushing, playing for the big goal in the play-offs and now you feel, well.. These are the last percentages you need. When you play for something you have this. We should not forget, we played from October 2023 until April 2025 at our highest level for this group. You feel in some situations we are dry, empty.

“We played at this highest level, we stuck together as a group and now you feel it cost us a lot of energy. Now we come to the point where you think it is part of the story. There are a lot of small pieces. I am convinced we will in one of our games this season at home that we will have the opener, we score and then it goes into a flow. It will be one of these last home games, I believe this.”

Anyone who has watched Wednesday’s home games over the last few weeks might question how weighted that belief is in hope or optimism rather than expectation. Come May, league position will determine their season as one of progress of course - barring a truly woeful end to proceedings they’ll secure their highest placing since 2019 - but the sinking feeling that has set in diminishes it.

The reasons are there, but the fact is that Wednesday have not been able to replicate the astonishing form shown in their survival run over the course of a full campaign. Make no mistake, building a season with no fear of relegation is an achievement in itself for Sheffield Wednesday, but it may well be that the Owls’ points tally ends up closer to the relegation zone than the play-off spots they looked in at for so long.

What value is steady progress, anyway, if the possibility of a Röhl exit is to act as the gatekeeper to a summer of chaos and change?

“In this moment, I will be honest, it is not really possible to change too many things,” Röhl said. “You look to the players, we played with a strong and exciting team, we had good moments, but there are a lot of topics around us at the moment. For a team that plays now for nothing, maybe it is hard to come to 100 per cent. We need to be at 100 per cent in this division to win games.

“It was the key message to my players today. I told them we played a good season so far but now we start to lose our journey with not good results. For me there is a big difference between 10th position and 16th, but I’m not sure that everybody sees this. Maybe for some players it doesn’t matter. For me it is important we do all the things we did before.”

For the first time in half a decade, promotion or relegation does not ride on how Wednesday finish the season. But it’s important they are able to shake themselves and take some results from these final four matches. Their next three come against clubs fighting for plenty. The Owls must find a way to rouse themselves from slumber and do their efforts justice.

