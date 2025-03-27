Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has identified how many points he thinks the Owls need if they’re to stand a chance of reaching the Championship play-offs.

There are 24 points left available for Wednesday as they head into the last eight games of the 2024/25 campaign, and their manager believes that they need to pick up 18 if they’re to even consider putting themselves in the top six picture.

It’s a big ask for the Owls, but having seen how they pulled off the great escape last season, and how they’ve performed at various points this year, Röhl thinks that they can do it. It would, however, take a barnstorming end to the season, and a bit of luck on the way.

“I think we need a minimum of 69 points,” he said in conversation with The Star. “With 69 points you have a small chance, not the biggest chance, but it could be enough. You can count how many games that is, a minimum of six wins from eight - it’s a challenge! But my team can do this, this is what I know.”

Back in positive goal difference - hopefully

The German also spoke about another target, too, flipping the club’s goal difference on its head in the final run-in, with Wednesday needing to score six more than they concede if they’re going to get back to zero.

He said, “We go into the final eight games where every point, every win, is good. I think we also have a job to do with our goal difference, I have set target to be in the positive by the end of the season and not be in the minus. I feel the energy, I have energy, and I’m really looking forward to the next eight games.”

Wednesday face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, a team battling relegation from the second tier, and the Owls will be hoping that they’re three points closer to Röhl’s target by the time the final whistle blows in Wales.