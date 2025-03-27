Danny Röhl sets lofty Sheffield Wednesday points target if they're to grab a play-off place

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has identified how many points he thinks the Owls need if they’re to stand a chance of reaching the Championship play-offs.

There are 24 points left available for Wednesday as they head into the last eight games of the 2024/25 campaign, and their manager believes that they need to pick up 18 if they’re to even consider putting themselves in the top six picture.

It’s a big ask for the Owls, but having seen how they pulled off the great escape last season, and how they’ve performed at various points this year, Röhl thinks that they can do it. It would, however, take a barnstorming end to the season, and a bit of luck on the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think we need a minimum of 69 points,” he said in conversation with The Star. “With 69 points you have a small chance, not the biggest chance, but it could be enough. You can count how many games that is, a minimum of six wins from eight - it’s a challenge! But my team can do this, this is what I know.”

Back in positive goal difference - hopefully

The German also spoke about another target, too, flipping the club’s goal difference on its head in the final run-in, with Wednesday needing to score six more than they concede if they’re going to get back to zero.

He said, “We go into the final eight games where every point, every win, is good. I think we also have a job to do with our goal difference, I have set target to be in the positive by the end of the season and not be in the minus. I feel the energy, I have energy, and I’m really looking forward to the next eight games.”

Wednesday face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, a team battling relegation from the second tier, and the Owls will be hoping that they’re three points closer to Röhl’s target by the time the final whistle blows in Wales.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Danny RohlCardiff City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice