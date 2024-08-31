Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, says it’s ‘time to wake up and be back to reality’ for the Owls after another heavy defeat.

The Owls were put to the sword in the Lions’ Den on Saturday afternoon, with Josh Coburn, Duncan Watmore and Jake Cooper all getting in on the action to secure a 3-0 win for Neil Harris’ side - their first victory of the season.

For Wednesday it’s now nine goals conceded without reply in the Championship after losing three back-to-back games following the opening day win over Plymouth Argyle, and their manager was understandably downbeat about the performance as his side dropped down to 20th place in the table.

“It’s hard to take,” he said afterwards. “Because we came here to take something but the opponent did the basics better. We know what it means to play here at this place, and I think we have different things to look back at the last three games - nine conceded goals, no goal chances today. I think this is a big, big part of what we have to improve as soon as possible.

“It’s now time to wake up and be back to reality, we cannot dream for more. At first it’s about results… We can speak about process, process, but a process without results is hard. That’s what we need, and for this we have to work hard over the next two weeks.”

Wednesday now have a couple of weeks to try and rectify things as they head into the international break, and Röhl will be desperate to see some sort of reaction from them on September 14th when they return to action against Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.