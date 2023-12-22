Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl will have to have some difficult conversations with his players 'in the next weeks'.

January is going to be a big month for the Owls as Röhl looks to tweak his side in order to aid their efforts to remain in the Championship this season, and there are expected to be some incomings and outgoings at Hillsborough in an attempt to do so.

Wednesday currently have five players on loan at the club that joined in the summer, but none of them are playing on a regular basis and it would be surprising if there weren’t conversations going off behind the scenes to see who will remain at S6 until the campaign is over.

Devis Vasquez, Momo Diaby, Ashley Fletcher, Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley have started just four games between them since Röhl’s arrival, though Diaby has been injured and Buckley was recently sidelined after shoulder surgery.

Röhl says that he'd like to plan for the future at Hillsborough rather than just the second half of the campaign, but knows that loans can be useful in their current scenario. For them to bring more in, though, it's likely that he'll have to get some out.

“The loan market will be an option,” he explained to The Star. “We need loan players. In January you want to sign a player for the future and not just six months, and we know what we want to have. But we know who is available and not available, so loan players will an option.

“But we have to prepare for the next weeks, we have some players on our list, and I think we’ll start now the communication with them. We also need to speak with players in my squad, and those conversations are always not easy. I always say that I see a human as well as a player, and it’s never a thing between me and the human - just the player, the manager and the club.

“I try to be very honest, and that’s not always easy, because it’s hard to say some things. But I want to try this, and we’ll do this in the next weeks."