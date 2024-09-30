Danny Röhl rallies for big noise togetherness in message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl playfully challenged Sheffield Wednesday supporters to turn up the volume after his side’s thrilling 3-2 win over high-flying West Bromwich Albion over the weekend.

The German boss has developed messianic status within the Wednesday fan base since joining the club last October and has spoken a number of times about his adoration for what he often describes as the club’s ‘massive fans’.

The Owls won the lunchtime clash against the table-topping Baggies in dramatic fashion, Anthony Musaba touching home in the 86th minute after first half goals from Marvin Johnson - via a Darnell Furlong deflection - and Josh Windass were pegged back to 2-2 late on. It was their first league win in seven weeks and elevated them to 18th in the early season table.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl wore a playful look when describing a relatively subdued Hillsborough atmosphere for much of the clash, seemingly challenging the fan base to bring their match-turning best to S6 when another tough challenge arrives in the form of Burnley on October 19 - and beyond. The power of Hillsborough, he suggested, is a game-changer the club requires at all times.

“I want to say to our massive fans, that even when we went to 2-0 it was very quiet today,” he said. “At the 3-2, the atmosphere was fantastic. Against such an opponent it is good that we have the energy up.

“Our supporters, you know, they know, I love them. But it is helpful to come through some times in the game. It was a mix. Maybe some fans are sometimes a bit scared at what happens. I understand. Our strength is a good performance on the pitch and a good togetherness off the pitch. We will keep going in this direction. We have time until Burnley, hopefully we do our job, we take points in the next two games and then we can have a really great atmosphere in the stadium.”