Danny Röhl pushing for Jürgen Klopp 'Heavy Metal' excitement at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl wants to deliver similar styles of play to those of some of Europe’s best teams in recent years - embodying themes from Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

The German boss secured Owls safety in historic fashion last season, delivering a run of form since his appointment in October that would have had his side challenging for the Championship play-off places. Now, with a full pre-season campaign and an already whirlwind transfer window to work with, Röhl is busy implementing ideas and philosophies that will surely excite Wednesday supporters.

Wednesday are currently in their manager’s homeland at their second training camp of the summer. Pre-season friendlies have been carefully procured to challenge his players and an outing at Red Bull Salzburg over the weekend displayed a commitment to a progressive passing style against one of the most enthusiastic pressing sides in Europe. Röhl spoke enthusiastically about his squad’s progress over the past few weeks as he looks to push on with changes to how they go about their work.

He said: “We have time with our team to improve things, we have the freedom to try something and I think when we look back at the game against Red Bull Salzburg, it is a high-pressing team. It was perfect, because we wanted to try to play out from the back again and again and again. Sometimes, sure, you try too much, but this is OK, it is pre-season and this is important for us to get experience in all the different parts.

“It is helpful, we played against Brighton who are very strong on the ball and it means we have to press really well. There we saw our potential. This is what pre-season is and it is great to see how we improve in this moment as a team. There comes a time in the following weeks to make the starting 11 closer and closer. We have games in the next weeks when we will see more who can be maybe the first starting 11.”

Wednesday have already taken heavy plaudits from the Salzburg camp for breaking first presses during their friendly match. The Owls boss said the next stages of their development in pre-season will focus on fast and effective transitions through the pitch. Speaking in a lengthy media briefing at their German training camp, Röhl was asked what name he’d give to the style of play he is looking to instil at S6.

“We are trying at the moment to play 'Heavy Metal' like Jürgen Klopp, and to play ball possession like Man City or Brighton in a good way,” he said with a smile. “But all in all we know that it was important last season, especially in the second leg (half of the season), you have to look at which players you have and which players you have to adapt.

