Danny Röhl praises new boys as Sheffield Wednesday collective hammer Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl refused to single out any of his players in a raucous 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth Argyle.

The German boss spoke glowingly on his side’s dominant performance, which elevated them to a three-point tally they had to wait until the 13th match to achieve last time out. A host of players caught the eye, including several of the new faces picked up in what has been a rampant summer transfer window so far.

Röhl included the fans in his summation of what he saw as a collective effort by Wednesday. New faces Jamal Lowe and Svante Ingelsson caught the eye in a performance littered with bright showings, while full-backs Yan Valery and Max Lowe came in for praise.

While there is still work to be done, Röhl suggested he was satisfied with the performances of his new faces - who appear to have gelled nicely with those he inherited.

He told The Star: “It was a team performance, but you saw today why we signed the players that we did. We had the idea of what we had to improve on last season. It was a little bit the feedback from my side and the analysis of which players and profiles we need. You see now both full-back positions, we are strong in both directions.

“I wanted to improve the midfield with box to box players, Svante did well, he made an assist and is so powerful. Jamal was in front, it is so difficult to defence against him, and then you have the strong core from last season. What I really liked was bringing for example Michael Smith, he scored. Last season it was crucial that we won these games together and today we took the win.”