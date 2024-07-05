Danny Röhl pleased with ‘helpful’ new addition to Owls technical team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that new technical team addition, Niklas Lanwehr, will be ‘helpful’.

Lanwehr is the only new face in Röhl’s footballing staff heading into the new season, with the 33-year-old analyst joining the likes of Chris Powell, Henrik Pedersen, Sascha Lense, Neil Thompson, Sal Bibbo, Rob Lee, Richard Stirrup and Liam Bracken as part of the group tasked with guiding the Owls up the Championship table.

The German may be young, even younger than the Owls boss, but he already has plenty of experience in his field, and was recently part of a UEFA Europa League-winning outfit at his previous club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He comes from Eintracht Frankfurt,” Röhl told The Star. “He’s very experienced and won a European title there - he’s somebody that I think will be helpful for us.

"We have also Rich and Liam, and these three guys will support me with the video, and this is important in this league when we can’t always train hard so have to train our minds. It’s good now that we have this setup.”

Prior to joining Frankfurt Lanwehr worked with Arminia Bielefeld in a variety of roles in the youth and first team - including scout, match analyst and opponent analyst. His title at Hillsborough will be that of first team coach analyst, and he’ll be desperate to hit the ground running in what is his first venture outside of his native Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad