Sheffield Wednesday head to Derby County this afternoon hoping to grab a fourth away win in five matches.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tradition writes Pride Park as an unhappy hunting ground for Sheffield Wednesday, with their only win at the 1997-built stadium arriving as far back as April 2006. Owls boss Danny Röhl will hoping his side can dip back into their habit of leaving records by the wayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-promoted Rams have a strong home record though it has wobbled in recent weeks - their four league wins on home soil arriving before the October international break and leaner times having arrived with their midweek defeat to Swansea City stretching a home winless stint to three.

But they were the better side for the most part against the Swans and will provide Wednesday with a fearsome physical battle. Over half their goals this season have arrived via the Owls’ Achilles heel of set pieces (11/21), making them the side most profitable from dead ball situations. The Owls, though tightened up in recent weeks, remain the most susceptible having shipped 10 set piece goals - and three penalties.

Röhl is keen to begin to stamp out their reputation for vulnerability from those areas. He’s also keen for his players to stop those opportunities at source.

“It is a big part of Derby,” an expectant Röhl told The Star with a wry smile. “But we are stronger now, we have improved. We are stronger also with crosses, it has been a topic in training this week and we will prepare as best as we can. We want to stop them from coming into some areas where they can make these set pieces, it is a part for us. We must avoid stupid fouls and try to force them far away from our goal - that is the best defence strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl’s opposite man Paul Warne is a manager well known to Wednesday from his time as Rotherham United boss. His Millers held a good record over the Owls, who will hope to head into a rare week without midweek football with a positive result.

“In general they play with a strong, physical side,” Röhl continued. “Their manager was before an athletic coach, I heard about this - and you see this! His team can really run and they play with good intensity. For us, we must find the right moment when we can hurt them, but my team is also really fit and can run a lot. It could be a good game and we will try everything to pull this game to our side.”