Danny Röhl pinpoints a major reason Sheffield Wednesday were beaten at Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl pinpointed one of the big factors behind their defeat at Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

The Owls were unable to build on a deserved first half equaliser for Bailey Cadamarteri as Norwich took a large portion of control after Ashley Barnes' early second half goal gave them the ascendency. Former Premier League forward Barnes missed two earlier chances to extend the Canaries' lead and Wednesday rode their luck in moments, but had their own chances to grab a second.

Röhl is looking to instil a pressing game onto his new side and has done so with success having stepped into the Carrow Road clash unbeaten in three. But it is their work in the press that the German feels cost his side, along with a lack of killer quality in the key moments.

"We were not sharp enough in our pressing today and we had a bit of a problem to come into the shape of the pressing we wanted and in the key moments the opponent were stronger," Röhl told The Star.

"Two early conceded goals in each of the halves make things so hard for your team. It is also so hard for your team when you start, the first goal is after seven minutes and the second so early in the half. This is hard but we tried everything.

"We had good solutions on the ball today, we were calm on the ball which was good but we were not good enough and in the boxes the opponent was better than us. This is football, it was not a bad game from our side. If you see the data you can see we tried everything but at the end it's about goals and the opponent deserved to win.