Danny Röhl on Yan Valery injury and overcoming Sheffield Wednesday issue
The Tunisia international continued his fine form in the clash, which saw him hobble out of the game on 69 minutes. Valery was visibly frustrated at being forced off the pitch after appearing to take a nasty impact knock on his ankle in a tackle. It is hoped any niggle is not a serious one. Injuries to Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo have left Wednesday light at the back and a trip to QPR awaits them on Saturday.
On concern over the issue that forced Valery off, Röhl said: “Hopefully it is just a knock but you never know. We will see now tomorrow all the issues, the pains, the muscles, the knocks! It was a tough game against a good side.”
One issue raised on Tuesday evening was the current state of the weary Hillsborough pitch. Bristol City boss Liam Manning described the pitch as ‘terrible’ and ‘not at the level’ of Championship football. Röhl has already spoken about the need for Wednesday to pull together and crack on with a pitch grown tired with the Owls having had to train at the stadium. Frozen conditions in recent weeks have meant they have been unable to train at Middlewood Road.
Speaking in relaxed tones, Röhl said: “The pitch needs a rest and hopefully it can get a rest. It has an impact in two ways. One way is about the way we play football at the minute, we want to play on the ground with short passes and smart touches. The second thing is some players getting cramp now. It makes an impact. But we have to try, both teams play on this pitch. Hopefully it can get better.”
