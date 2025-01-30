Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has spoken philosophically on targets missed out on by Sheffield Wednesday in the current transfer window - and positively about what can be achieved in its final days.

The Owls are making moves behind the scenes to secure the reinforcements they need as they head towards Monday’s deadline, with The Star having revealed Scottish international midfielder Stuart Armstrong as a deal the club are increasingly confident of completing. Further targets are believed to still be in play.

It comes after an up-and-down week that saw a loan bid for Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke usurped by city rivals Sheffield United. Another loan consideration, Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry, signed for Hull City - though The Star’s understanding is that the Owls didn’t make a formal move to bring him to S6.

Asked about Wednesday having missed out on targets throughout the window, Röhl shrugged and maintained a relaxed disposition.

“I will not speak about names,” he said. “They decided to move to this club or this club, these are their own decisions. Of course we had some players on the list, but sometimes you are convinced about a player but it is about more than just the football side. It is about the package and the challenge in the market of course is always big.

“But we face them (challenges). Of course we will see what happens in the next days and we will be positive.”

Wednesday are known to be looking to strengthen in both defence and attack before the transfer window comes to a close and with a move for Armstrong looking likely, the other serious publicly known target is Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse, who enjoyed a successful trial period with the club earlier in the month. It’s believed the 27-year-old will be available on a free transfer with his contract set to come to an end heading into the weekend.

“Yeah,” Röhl said when asked is Hatsuse remains a consideration. “It is a decision we will make late in the window. It is an option, his impression has been good so far and we will look to the full picture from the squad, to the market and we will make a good decision.”