Danny Röhl offers honest explanation for curious Sheffield Wednesday statistic

Sheffield Wednesday’s away day supporters have had their share of highs and lows under Danny Röhl - but the numbers bear out his record.

Danny Röhl has delivered a frank explanation of a curious statistic in his time as Sheffield Wednesday manager - that no single away game has ever been drawn since his arrival at the club in October last year. The German coach spoke openly about his approach to away games; that at Hillsborough or on the road, he plays to win.

“Maybe it is my mindset,” he told The Star when asked of his ‘no draw record’ after their 4-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday. “I come out here and I want to win, I want to win games even if it is away, I want to try that. My team is always proactive, we want to play, we want to press. Home or away doesn't matter for me. We have had some good results away, but we have also had some big defeats away. We showed both faces. This is maybe for me a process this season, to be more consistent, but I think in the last four months we were very consistent with our points.”

Wednesday had picked up just three points before Röhl took over the club last season, his appointment inspiring a remarkable survival effort that was closed out with three wins on the spin - alongside a run of three consecutive away wins - at the very end of the 2022/23 campaign. The Owls have also tasted heavy defeat on the road, however, with their 4-0 reversal at the Stadium of Light arriving as their fourth league away defeat to the tune of four goals or more during his tenure.

In spite of these chastening days out, a closer inspection of the numbers suggests Röhl’s attack-minded approach away from S6 is one that has been successful. The club’s away record last season after his appointment yielded seven wins and 11 defeats from his 18 Championship matches - and an average points-per-game of 1.16. Averaged out over the course of a full 23-match season, that would tally 26.68 points, a record that would have had them 14th in the all-season Championship away table, above half the campaign’s play-off qualifiers in West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

In the last seven away matches of the last campaign Wednesday registered five wins, a tally of 15 points that stands as their greatest-ever Championship points haul across the course of seven matches on the road. Before Röhl’s first away win at Stoke City kicked off a run of seven away wins in 14 matches, you would have to file back through 43 Championship away matches to find Wednesday’s last seven away wins.