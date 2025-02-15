Danny Röhl has described his hopes for the atmosphere at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon - and has no doubt of the battle that will take place against Coventry City at Hillsborough.

The Sky Blues arrive in South Yorkshire on a rampant run of form that has seen them win five of their last six league matches - with four clean sheets having arrived along the way. It’s a whirlwind pick-up in fortunes that has driven them to 10th place in the Championship and to within a point of Wednesday two places ahead.

New manager Frank Lampard has overseen that run having replaced long-time Coventry boss Mark Robins in November. Wednesday beat Robins’ side in Warwickshire with a last-gasp Shea Charles goal earlier in the season and were edged out of the FA Cup on penalties at Coventry as recently as January. It’s the latest in a catalogue of match-ups between the two sides in the last couple of seasons.

“He is doing well,” Röhl said on Lampard, a legendary figure in English football during his playing days. “This is sometimes how it happens. The old manager was also doing a good job there but sometimes there is a moment and it changes something. They have good players and they have a good squad together. They have momentum and last time we scored very late. It was a good game for us in the cup when we played there with both teams very tight and I think it will be the same again this weekend, two good sides.”

Wednesday have operated on the outskirts of the play-off places for the majority of the season and Owls boss Röhl has made no secret of his desire to stay within touch of the top six before going ‘all-in’ on their ultimate ambitions after the March international break. And he wants to put on a performance that gets the Hillsborough crowd rocking as they approach the business end of the campaign.

“Small details will decide the winner,” he said. “I wish that we make a fantastic afternoon for our fans with a good atmosphere in the stadium. I think we should enjoy, stay positive. We will have small setbacks until the end, I promise you, but we will also have moments where we go and win games.”