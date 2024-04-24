Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boyhood Wednesdayite Weaver has been on the coaching staff at Middlewood Road for a decade but recently announced his surprise exit from the club, citing personal reasons. A former Premier League stopper, the 45-year-old enjoyed two playing spells with the Owls - though he is perhaps best known for his time at Manchester City - before stepping into coaching with Wednesday.

Röhl has only been in situ for just over six months at S6 but found himself the beneficiary of Weaver’s expertise and approach after Antonello Bambrilla left his role as senior goalkeeping coach with the sacking of Xisco in October. Ahead of the appointment of Sal Bibbo, Weaver stepped up from his academy role to take on first team responsibilities.

“Nicky was very helpful when I arrived here, he was immediately committed,” Röhl said. “It was a big picture from the whole club; Neil (Thompson), Andy (Holdsworth) and Nicky immediately were involved in my coaching team and helped me so much.

“Nicky is a good guy, he has a lot of experience in this club and he knows football. I think sometimes you have decisions you have to accept. As a club it is a pity when you have to lose such a guy, such a great person. But I think there are some reasons why he has made this choice. I appreciated all the support I had from him in the last six months.”

Weaver counts the likes of Cameron Dawson, Joe WIldsmith and Pierce Charles among the keepers he has played a strong hand in developing over the years. He will be no stranger to the Wednesday training base going forward, with his son currently enjoying time in the club’s under-11s side.

Reflecting on his time at Middlewood Road in an emotional interview with swfc.co.uk, Weaver said: I’ve just loved my time here. I’m so lucky to have played for Wednesday in two different spells, I’ve got some fantastic memories. So when I got the opportunity to come back as a coach it was something I jumped at.

