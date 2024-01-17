The arrival of Danny Röhl at Sheffield Wednesday saw staff members brought in from Denmark, from Germany and from the recent employee list of England and Tottenham Hotspur.

But there was also a reshuffle enacted to ensure the short-term easing of one of the core principles of his vision at Sheffield Wednesday; the effective use of the club's academy wing. Where it may have been easy for outgoing caretaker manager Neil Thompson to slide back into his role overseeing the under-21s, Röhl saw fit to keep the 60-year-old on board and directly involved in the day-to-day running of the first team.

It's a decision that is proving fruitful. Röhl made clear early doors that much of the call was made in order to offer him an insight into the young players available to him outside of the existing first team squad, to make life that bit more comfortable for the youngsters chosen to step in. Bailey Cadamarteri has done so to headline effect, while Joey Phuthi and Gui Siqueira have stepped up to make their senior debuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadamarteri told The Star on Thompson's influence: "He's been the under-21s coach for a while and he's obviously been good for my career. He's been able to coach me in a way other coaches haven't because of the different styles; the physicality and the different ways that you play when you go through the ages in the academy.

"He's down to earth and he will dig you out in front of everyone. He'll tell you if you've done something good but he'll also tell you if you've done something bad. It's good to have that sort of character behind you."