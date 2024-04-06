Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The left winger was left out of the squad altogether for only the second time since he was added to the club’s EFL playing list by Röhl in October. With Johnson absent, Wednesday recorded a vital away win at Loftus Road, switching formation and having Akin Famewo play on the left of defence before loanee Kristian Pedersen came off the bench after two months out.

Asked whether he had been absent in the capital because of injury, Röhl told BBC Sheffield: “We had some small problems but I will not speak about Marvin today. I will speak only about my team here, because this team here fights and has the right attitude.”

Posting on social media some hours later, Johnson explained he was absent because of a slight injury he said he has been carrying for the past few weeks - and that he was ‘always committed’.

Describing his post-match mood as ‘very happy’, Röhl spoke glowingly of his side’s togetherness and intensity in the Loftus Road win just a few days on from defeat at Middlesbrough in which moments left him questioning the attitude of some players.

“We changed a lot of things,” Röhl said earlier in the interview. “I want to see some players on the pitch and from the first minute I saw a team who are able to go into this team with the right attitude. It was really clear on Monday after the game and Tuesday after the game, in the meeting, I want to see a team that is playing and fighting for this club and not thinking too much about the future.