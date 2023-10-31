Danny Röhl throws hint at where Marvin Johnson can fit into his Sheffield Wednesday plan
Marvin Johnson is eligible to play for Sheffield Wednesday’s first team again after he was added to their EFL registration list last week.
The 32-year-old wide man was an unused substitute in their 2-0 win over Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Sunday, ending a shut-out from senior matchday activity since pre-season having been left unused altogether by now departed manager Xisco.
The Owls, though tactically fluid in their set-up in the Millers clash with their system changing from three at the back to four in-and-out of possession, set up in attack with wide wing-backs. It’s a position from which Johnson thrived in League One and back in the fold, it is in this set-up that new boss Danny Röhl sees his newly-registered man being a potential threat.
He told The Star: “I spoke with Marvin, we had a good chat and we spoke about the process to building up to where we are and so that he is back and ready to play a part. Today, playing a back three we had two wide wingers. This is maybe where Marvin can be a threat for us in the future.
“It is now about him. This was the next step, it’s up to him to make a good performance. It’s upto all the players now to show me who is ready for the next game.”
These are the early stages of Röhl’s time at S6 and in quick succession he has had to contend with long away trips to Watford and Plymouth Argyle before the South Yorkshire derby over the weekend. With a full week to work with his players, Johnson is one he will be keeping a close eye on to see where they can utilise the full breadth of the squad in the coming weeks and months.
“We have a week with full, normal training sessions and from Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue with our principles for our next opponent,” he continued. “It is good that we have everybody in here, I can see and get more of a feeling for the guys. I have only really seen it on the pitch in a match and there are 12 players that haven’t played up until now. We can see the improvement and I hope Marvin has also weapons in the right areas to put in good crosses. We will see.”