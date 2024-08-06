Danny Röhl makes Sheffield Wednesday squad admission as deadline draws closer - some could leave
The Owls have signed nine new players over the summer, bulking up in a number of positions as Danny Röhl’s rebuild continues at Hillsborough following their narrow escape from relegation on the last day of the 2023/24 season.
As things stand Wednesday have 26 players listed as part of their first team on the club’s official website, however that doesn’t include the likes of Sean Fusire, Jack Hall, Gabriel Otegbayo and Rio Shipston - all of whom have played a healthy part in their preseason. And more new arrivals are expected through the door as well.
Should that happen, as hoped, then Röhl says that they will have to look and the possibility of getting people out of the door before the transfer window closes later this month - admitting that it also comes down to player preference, too.
“I think if some players come in, and it’s always ‘if’, then we have to look at it,” he told The Star when asked about potential outgoings. “It’s also about what the players want, you can’t have a squad of 35 players. I want players that we can improve - development players, we want starting XI players, squad players, and all in all it’s about the big picture.
"If you have this then it could be that some will leave, but this is a topic for the future, and it’s important to see what we can do.”
A number of Wednesday players have reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere, both on a loan or permanent basis, however as things stand there has been nothing concrete to suggest that anyone will definitely leave.
