Steve Ellis

Mallik Wilks looks set to be on his way to Rotherham United in a move that would draw a line under his turbulent stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old attacker, who signed from Hull City amid a protracted transfer saga in the summer of 2022, is understood to be likely to complete a switch to the Millers this week. Rotherham boss Steve Evans has spoken publicly of their pursuit, thanking Wednesday for their willingness to get a deal done. It is believed the move would be a season-long loan switch.

Wilks was at his former club Hull last night to watch Wednesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win but was not named in the matchday squad. It’s understood he had been outlined to play but that the fast advancement of the deal saw him taken out.

The switch comes amid a number of players being made available for exits, be them by virtue of a transfer or a permanent deal. Speaking to The Star on Wilks’ future, Owls boss Danny Röhl said: “I think something will happen in the next hours or days, it looks like something will happen. It was a decision for me to take him out, but of course we have some players where we have this conversation on where they are at the moment.

“It is not the easiest one (conversation to have), but even in this situation - and I said this in the locker room - this togetherness, this spirit, when the ref whistled we were just playing football. We were not thinking about right or left, we were just playing football with intensity and this is fantastic. It was the same last season, we had 19 players without a contract but when the ref whistled we want to win and this spirit I like.”

Injuries has conspired against Wilks, who has made only five league starts since joining Wednesday from Hull for a six-figure transfer fee. In total he has made 42 appearances for the Owls across all competitions, scoring three times and providing five assists.