Danny Röhl makes Sheffield Wednesday admission in comparison to those 'on top'

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls don’t have the luxury of letting performances drop below 100% if they want to win.

The Owls head into the international break on the back of a narrow defeat at the hands of bitter rivals, Sheffield United, with Tyrese Campbell’s goal being the difference on Sunday afternoon as the red side of the city took the bragging rights.

And Röhl believes that for his side to take results in games they have to be at their best all of the time, playing at 100%, admitting that that isn’t necessarily the case for some of the other teams that they go up against in the Championship.

Speaking after the Steel City derby, the German said, "I look not to so often to the opponent but I count our games now: QPR, then we go to Luton, even Burnley, we go against Swansea. There's always the feeling that there's more in the game... I think this is the difference in this league. Bring the small details or the small moments on your side, then you will win games.

"If you have a good day and everything must be 100%, we don't have one game where we can win with 80% or 85% or 90%. Some opponents have this and I understand it's the reason they are on top. We have to do everything right."

Röhl also spoke about the difference in quality that sometimes shines through, such as with United’s winner at Bramall Lane, saying that it can be especially evident in the final third of the pitch.

He went on say, "To be top of the table you need in some moments maybe a little bit more quality in the finishing, to be calm, but we could do this as a team... We're not looking for excuses and saying we haven't got this player. We have a good group, we are together, we have mentality, we have character but especially in the key areas in the final third it's about being clinical.

"On the pitch it's decision-making by the players. I can help them to come to some situations. We have the chance to get to a higher position in the table but we have to do everything right. Sometimes it's the key players why top teams wins games."

Wednesday now have a couple of weeks to lick their wounds before they face Cardiff City on their return to Hillsborough later this month, and their manager will be hoping that they can hit the ‘100%’ they require in order to get back to winning ways.