You won’t see many of Sheffield Wednesday’s old League One counterparts scribbling out on sympathy cards when they hear Danny Röhl mention the financial gulf the Owls are so often up against in Championship football.

It’s not so long ago the Owls were the fat-wallet bullies of their divisional playground, their muscle in the wages column made obvious while the likes of Morecambe and Accrington Stanley sought to sustain themselves on the welcome excesses of an Owls home clash. Fast forward; a largely uneventful survival charge followed a similarly uneventful promotion campaign and Wednesday are a mid-spending Championship side looking to kick the bigger boys in the shin and make gains up the table.

Danny Röhl has mentioned comparative spending power and squad value on a couple of occasions already this season and leading into this weekend’s Hillsborough visit of Burnley did so again. He doesn’t do so while twiddling the strings of a tiny violin, rather in an attempt to have those around the club recognise the scale of their task when it comes to taking on the parachuted and propertied. Football ultimately isn’t fair; with endowment comes advantage but also expectation - as it did each week for the third tier Owls. It’s Wednesday’s turn to set fire to the bank statements as they did against West Brom not too long ago.

“When you look to the datas and the value of the squad, you see they didn’t change too much in the starting 11, it is nearly the same,” Röhl said on the differences between Burnley’s Premier League squad and that of this time out. “They have high potential players and good results in the last weeks, not results where you think they will beat everyone four or five-nil, but they are well-organised and very clinical and focused in front of goal. When you look to their xG, theirs is around six and they have scored 14 goals! It shows they need not so many chances.

“Saturday will be of course a challenge, we have to be very focused the whole time. They (Burnley) have ambitions, they want to come back to the Premier League and this is our next big challenge. When you look to our home games; Leeds, West Brom and now Burnley, it is not the easiest run we could have, but we have shown we can fight with them. We must do our things right and bring our game onto the pitch.”

Burnley’s season so far is an interesting one. One defeat in their nine matches so far leaves them nicely poised in third position with 18 points, but after an opening pair of fixtures that racked up nine goals, they have since scored just five times in their last eight competitive matches. It’s a tally that has dominated chatter around the club and that offered a great deal of attention in Scott Parker’s pre-match press conference. Creating chances, he admitted, is proving difficult.

Röhl appears to have great respect for the former England international, who has achieved second tier promotion twice previously with Fulham and Bournemouth. Expectation lays heavy on those with ambitions towards the top of the league and while the German coach knows they go into the game as underdogs, home advantage and a raucous Hillsborough atmosphere are factors money can’t buy.

“At the moment he finds a good way to take points in the Championship, the new manager,” Röhl continued. “He is experienced, he has two promotions from the Championship to the Premier League and he knows what you have to do in this league. That is an advantage for his team, but we know what we can do, we know how we can take points in this league and it doesn’t matter against which teams, we will try like we always do.

“On Saturday we have one big man behind us, which is of course our massive fans. That is our advantage.”