Danny Röhl makes prediction for Sheffield Wednesday's relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls boss cut a frustrated figure after seeing his side throw away a one-goal lead to draw with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, Luke Cundle’s strike cancelling out Liam Palmer’s opener and condemning Röhl’s side to another week in the bottom three.

For eight minutes the hosts were 21st, but come the final whistle they had dropped back down to 23rd again as their fight for second tier survival continues. Röhl was disappointed, of course, but he says they won’t be throwing in the towel - and that he’s predicting some final day drama.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should have won this game,” he said at Hillsborough. “It was similar to other games such as Cardiff, Watford and Swansea – but this is the Championship, as we have seen with the results today and yesterday, we cannot expect help from anyone else, we have to do this ourselves.

“We now have a big week ahead, I will pick up my players and we will be ready for the fight when we go to Blackburn with 7,000 of our massive fans behind us. With everyone else playing before us, we will know what we have to do so let’s see.

“We can take this atmosphere with us, it was fantastic today, from the players to the stands and from the stands to the players. One thing is clear, we will not give up this fight. Of course, I expect this to go to the last day and we will give everything to make sure we have the chance.”