Danny Röhl makes honest claim on Michael Smith role after star Portsmouth outing

Michael Smith’s man of the match outing in Sheffield Wednesday’s win at Portsmouth on Friday has raised debate over whether he could be handed an extended role in the Owls’ starting line-up.

Danny Röhl knows he has a range of different skillsets to choose from in his Sheffield Wednesday forward line, with Michael Smith making his claim on Friday evening with a standout performance in their 2-1 win at Portsmouth. Making only his second Championship start of the campaign, Smith bagged an assist before smashing home a wonder strike winner to take home the man of the match award at his former home ground.

Though he has sat out only two matches in their 15 league and cup matches so far this campaign, Smith has had to bide his time when it comes to starting opportunities and has more routinely been preferred to see out matches either as an impact substitution or target man. Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe joined the club in the summer to beef up the Owls’ frontline options - though the side had struggled for goals heading into the Pompey win.

Speaking to The Star after the Pompey win, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl explained the thinking behind his decision to start Smith at Fratton Park and went on to suggest he will continue his considerations heading into future matches, with each forward offering a different skillset. The former Rotherham United man now has two goals and four assists across all football this season, with each goal involvement coming at a rate of one every 82 minutes.

“The decision was because I knew what would come,” Röhl said. “There would be second balls, we wanted to have that type of player up front. He helps us, it is a different profile. I have said maybe in the future we can play with two strikers, but it depends at the moment on who is the opponent and all these things.

“I have the feeling at the moment that we are growing very compact, we can defend the last line better and sometimes it is about finding momentum as we did today. People might say that with his (Smith's) goal and assist he is the right choice but I know we need Jamal, we need Ike, all the three guys. They have different tools. We keep going - it's a team performance and all the players are important.”

Reflecting further on a win that saw Wednesday battle back from a goal down in an underwhelming first half outing, Röhl paid testament to Smith’s goal of the season contender. The German coach expressed his pride in his side’s efforts in coming from a goal down to win each of their last two away games but did not go overboard in praise when describing the performance over 90 minutes.

“Still today there were some moments where we were not clinical and it was in that first half,” Röhl said. “We had two times where we got into the right position but we missed the final pass. There was a good chance from Smudge in the first half as well where we maybe could have taken the lead, but the second goal was a good pass and then a little bit all or nothing, it was a great goal. We have to improve, I say this again and again and again. Our journey is a long one and in this league it is not easy to take points.”