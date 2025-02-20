Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to be delving into the free agent market now, says their manager, Danny Röhl.

The Owls have 14 games left of their 2024/25 campaign, and while they did leave space in their EFL squad list for the addition of arrivals outside the transfer window, it appears that the chances of any fresh faces is now unlikely.

A bad injury to Di’Shon Bernard left question marks over how Wednesday would be able to cope in central defence given that Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo are both out injured themselves, however the pair are making good progress, and Röhl has welcomed a recent step up in the former’s rehabilitation.

Wednesday’s manager was asked about the possibility of looking into the free agent market for the final stretch of the season, but the German was honest about where his head is at on that front. Simply put, they have what they have now.

“Not at the minute, no,” he admitted. “With the movement from Dom, that he’s back in team training, and having Akin after the international break would be nice. I think we have a good group together, we have 23 players in training plus the goalkeepers - it’s a big group.

“We challenge each other for places in the starting XI, so I think at the moment there is no more interest. Behind the scenes recruitment is looking, but to be honest I think it’s only three weeks until the final list - bringing in a free agent will take too much time.”

Right now Wednesday have Iorfa and Famewo out of action as they continue their route back to fitness, while Anthony Musaba was also handed an unfortunate setback that could rule him out for a little while longer. There’s good news, however, on Barry Bannan as he looks set to feature at Turf Moor against Burnley on Friday night, but an as-yet-unnamed Owl may miss out due to illness.

Victory in Lancashire could see the Owls go level with sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the table, but they’re going up against one of the meanest defences in world football at this point in time, so are certainly going to have a job on their hands.