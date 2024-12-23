Danny Röhl makes big claim on Sheffield Wednesday youngster Gabriel Otegbayo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Di’Shon Bernard saw red for Sheffield Wednesday just minutes before the half-time interval against Stoke on Saturday it left Danny Röhl with a decision to make, writes Finlay Tait.

The break allowed time for Wednesday to revert to a new plan and that they did, with rookie youngster Gabriel Otegbayo called upon to make only his second off-the-bench appearance in place of forward Michael Smith. The re-shuffle and tweaks in approach proved inspired as goals from Josh Windass and Callum Paterson sealed a first home win in five.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl said: “I put him in against Norwich, he played against Brentford, and for me - no question - he should be one of the players for the future of Sheffield Wednesday. To come in this game with 10 men, it was brave. In the middle of the back five I trust him 100%”

The youngster helped the Owls to their sixth Championship clean sheet of the season, and leaves them sitting in ninth position on 32 points. After 22 games last season, the Owls had accumulated just 16 points and had only just risen above Rotherham United from the foot of the table.

Röhl also commented on his willingness and desire to continue developing young players at Sheffield Wednesday. He said: “When you count now, how many players have made the next step since I arrived with my team. Gass (Gassama) was far away from this performance, we have James (Beadle), Shea (Charles) and now Gab (Otegbayo) is the next one. I like to develop young players.”

Bernard will now miss Wednesday's next two fixtures following his second red card of the season. Röhl said: “It's a shame it’s two games, especially when you have a lot of games now, Dish will learn from this. Dish has to improve, and he will improve, and then I'm sure he will go to the next level.”

The Owls now must prepare for their boxing day fixture against Middlesbrough without main centre-back Bernard. Michael Ihiekwe missed out on the Stoke match through illness - it remains to be seen if Otegbayo could be in-line to make his full league debut.