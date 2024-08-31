Danny Röhl makes big call as Sheffield Wednesday XI v Millwall is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl has made a big call in his Sheffield Wednesday XI as they take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

Shea Charles has only been in the door a few days after sealing his loan switch from Southampton, but Röhl has opted to throw him straight into the mix in Bermondsey - starting him alongside Barry Bannan in the Owls’ midfield.

Charles is, of course, no stranger to the Championship having played plenty of games for the Saints last season as they secured promotion back into the Premier League, but it’s also a bold call given that the 20-year-old hasn’t had too long to get to know his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere there is a start for Michael Ihiekwe in place of the injured Dominic Iorfa, while Josh Windass is also left out in place of Iké Ugbo - Jamal Lowe drops back in behind the striker.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI:

Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M. Lowe, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Musaba, J. Lowe, Ugbo

Millwall XI:

Jensen, Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Leonard, Watmore, Coburn, Saville, De Norte, Essex, Honeyman