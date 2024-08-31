Breaking

Danny Röhl makes big call as Sheffield Wednesday XI v Millwall is revealed

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 14:01 BST
Danny Röhl has made a big call in his Sheffield Wednesday XI as they take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

Shea Charles has only been in the door a few days after sealing his loan switch from Southampton, but Röhl has opted to throw him straight into the mix in Bermondsey - starting him alongside Barry Bannan in the Owls’ midfield.

Charles is, of course, no stranger to the Championship having played plenty of games for the Saints last season as they secured promotion back into the Premier League, but it’s also a bold call given that the 20-year-old hasn’t had too long to get to know his new teammates.

Elsewhere there is a start for Michael Ihiekwe in place of the injured Dominic Iorfa, while Josh Windass is also left out in place of Iké Ugbo - Jamal Lowe drops back in behind the striker.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI:

Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M. Lowe, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Musaba, J. Lowe, Ugbo

Millwall XI:

Jensen, Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Leonard, Watmore, Coburn, Saville, De Norte, Essex, Honeyman

