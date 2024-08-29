Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl’s pre-match injury round-up revealed that Sheffield Wednesday could make the trip to Millwall two players down.

Midfield new boy Nathaniel Chalobah is set for a frustrating short spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury set-back following his encouraging debut performance for Sheffield Wednesday at Grimsby Town in midweek. The one-cap England man was fresh back from an initial lay-off but looks set for a fortnight out, news that left Owls boss Danny Röhl disappointed but determined to get him back firing and ready to play a big part of the season.

Chalobah and defender Akin Famewo stepped out at Blundell Park to make their comeback performances after minor issues. The midfielder put on a strong performance but will sit out of their Millwall trip on Saturday before the international break offers a chance for him to step up his recovery from a calf niggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Akin is good, he is strong,” Röhl told The Star. “For Nath it is a big, big pity. He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation. But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me it is about staying together, helping him and we will do it and bring him stronger back.

“He has a little problem with his calf. I learned after the game, I did not sub him because of the injury and it is sometimes difficult to understand what happens but he felt something after the game. We made the scan, we got the result and this is football. From this point we have to help him. In his mind he wants to show, he wants to help the team but I told him yesterday his time will come in this season and for this we will do everything.”

Röhl also admitted a minor issue with Dominic Iorfa, who was a ‘question mark’ heading into the trip to the capital, leaving the possibility of Famewo or Michael Ihiekwe to step into the heart of defence. There was no talk of further absence within the squad.