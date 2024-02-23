Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced pair were left off the Owls' 25-man EFL Squad Registration list after the transfer window as Röhl left space for returning injured players and the possibility of free agent signings. Controversy has reigned over a decision to have German international Nico Schulz at Middlewood Road as a 'training guest' and while Ravel Morrison has been ruled out as an imminent possible signing, the German coach intimated they are continuing to keep a close eye on the freebie market for possible new impetus.

Any new players must be registered by 5pm on March 28 to play a part in the last weeks of the season, though Röhl appears to have a date in his mind at which a decision will be made to end the search. The German coach has maintained an open and honest dialogue with both players, who were pictured training with the team at Middlewood Road in a video released by the club this week. Despite their situation, they remain a part of the training programme. It's not been a courtesy afforded to every Wednesday player in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether the pair are training in the same fashion as any registered player, Röhl told The Star: "Of course. This is the basic. I have had good conversations with them and if they maybe need time off with their family to maybe lift them up they can always come to me and we can speak about this. It is important they know this, but they also know they are professional football players, they have to go and do the job to be fit and to be ready for the point where the decision comes to put them back on the list. This is the job I can help with and it is what I demand from them. Of course I have the human side behind the player and we can speak about different things."

There are three places in the squad remaining with Callum Paterson expected to be registered should his recovery from knee surgery go as smoothly as planned. Wednesday's free agent hunt will not be taken right to the March deadline, Röhl suggested, with new players needing time to adapt and settle in to life at S6 in order to make any impact on the final weeks of the campaign. It is very possible that Gregory and or Hendrick are registered if no free agents are added to the changing room, with Röhl holding a cut-off date in mind.

"It's difficult to say," Röhl said. "Of course I have a point in my mind. You have to look, if the season is only a few weeks to go then nothing happens (with free agents), we are looking to see if something happens or not. There will be a point where maybe something happens or not and we know players will need a little time to adapt to our football. You cannot arrive and immediately play, this would be difficult.