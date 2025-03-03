Repeat problems with similar issues are causing Sheffield Wednesday headaches in what is becoming something of an injury crisis at the club - and manager Danny Röhl believes he has identified the source of the struggle.

Key men Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong were the latest Wednesday men to have to sit out the Owls’ 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on Friday evening, with both sustaining calf injuries in what Röhl had described as a ‘tough week’ at Middlewood Road. It is not the first time a calf problem has impacted his squad this season and Ryo Hatsuse reported a similar issue after the match.

Neither Valery or Armstrong are expected to be out for too long and there is a hope Hatsuse, impressive on his full debut for the club, will be available for next weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle. But there’s no doubt it’s causing problems for Wednesday.

“They have calf problems,” Röhl said. “I know the reason why, but I will not speak about this reason. There is something that we know about that is causing these calf problems at the moment but this is football. We had a team on the pitch today that fought for everything and this was good to see. There are things we have to improve late in the game.”

Previous Wednesday managers have raised concerns over the playing surfaces at the club’s training ground in particular, while Röhl himself has mentioned the recent heaviness of the Hillsborough pitch as an issue that has caused some of his players to cramp up in recent weeks. The squad were forced to train on the stadium pitch for much of January with the training pitches rendered out of action due to inclement weather.

Pressed on whether the pitches at Wednesday were at the heart of the reasons for repeat calf problems within the squad, the Owls boss stuck to his policy of choosing not to confirm or deny. Later in the press conference he spoke to ‘protect’ club hierarchy from criticism over the January transfer window and sought to deliver realism on the strides the club must take going forward.

He said: “I will not speak about the reasons. I know it and that is important... Fitness-wise we have not an issue. We can play with high intensity, we can sprint, we can run. All these things. But of course if a lot of players have the same issues then there must be a reason why.”